Palestinian Killed, Heavy Destruction as Israeli Forces Raid Nur Shams Refugee Camp

A large Israeli occupation army forces raided Nur Shams refugee camp at dawn, killing one person and leaving heaving destruction behind.

A young Palestinian man was killed on Tuesday morning during an Israeli military assault on Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, which left heavy destruction, the official Palestinian News agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry said in a statement that Ayed Samih Abu Harb, 21, was shot in the head and moved the the Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm. He was later pronounced dead.

The moments following the shooting of a #Palestinian youth by the #Israeli occupation forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp on Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/0s5jj0a09g — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 5, 2023

According to WAFA, another youth was shot by a live bullet and hit his head hard on the ground during the fall. He was moved to the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, where the doctors diagnosed a brain hemorrhage. The youth was later declared in stable condition.

A large Israeli occupation army forces raided Nur Shams refugee camp at dawn and broke into a number of homes, WAFA reported.

Israeli army bulldozers destroyed the main street adjacent to the entrance to the camp and destroyed a number of vehicles and shops in the area.

Aerial views show the trail of massive destruction caused by Israeli occupation forces during the brutal invasion of the Nour Shams Refugee Camp, east of Tulkarm, at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/BkUuvFBJVx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 5, 2023

Violent confrontations broke out between the Palestinian fighters and the Israeli occupation soldiers, who fired live bullets and toxic gas bombs at them.

Israeli bullets reportedly struck the windows of homes, a mosque, and a health clinic.

(PC, WAFA)