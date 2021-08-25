Israeli Parents Protest after School Hires Palestinian Teacher

Israeli parents with children in a primary school in Herzliya complained after the educational institute hired a Palestinian teacher, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

In a letter addressed to the principal, they argued that their objection to the new Arab teacher hired by Nof Yam school’s administration is related to the Israeli Education Ministry’s own goals. According to the ministry’s website, these goals include “educating to Jewish and Zionist values and the unique values of our tradition in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence.”

It does not matter what religion #Israel chooses to weaponize; whether it's Judaism, Islam, Christianity, or even secularism.

Colonial regimes are illegal, unjust, abusive, and should not be sustained.

Stop rationalizing/justifying apartheid, persecution, and ethnic cleansing. — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) August 25, 2021

The new teacher will fail to educate their children in these values, they said, because she identifies as Palestinian.

According to Haaretz, the principal has arranged for the Palestinian teacher to be monitored by a veteran teacher as well as by the school’s administration and a Jewish teacher will be teaching the students Hebrew and the Torah.

The Palestinian teacher will now be referred to as the “homeroom and math teacher”, while the Jewish mentor will be the “Hebrew teacher”.

The principal claims the new arrangement has nothing to do with the parents’ complaints, and that the teacher accepted it willingly.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)