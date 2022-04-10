Israeli Soldiers Murder Jewish Man Believing He Was Palestinian (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces shot and killed an Israeli Jewish man, believing that he was a Palestinian, in the Southern city of Ashkelon, Israeli media reported.

While initial reports in Hebrew media spoke about a ‘terror attack’ committed by a Palestinian from Gaza, the official version was later altered.

If the unidentifued man killed in Ashkelon tried to grab a gun from Israeli soldier and a colonel killed him after noticing it, what were the Benjamin Brigade soldiers doing on the middle of a highway? Not a bus stop or a parking lot, as reports claimed.https://t.co/1jYUKvjfvC — Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) April 10, 2022

According to The Times of Israel, the man, who suffered “from mental illness”, tried to snatch a gun from a female Israeli soldier and was killed by the commander of the brigade, who “chased (him) while calling on him to stop in Arabic, before fatally shooting him.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks, following a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians inside Israel.

On Sunday, two Palestinian women were fatally shot in Bethlehem and Hebron (Al-Khalil), while a Palestinian young man was killed in Jenin Saturday, as Israeli forces stormed the refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city.

