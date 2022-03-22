International Organizations, Academics Call for Sanctions on Israel

Dozens of international organizations, human rights networks, academics, and researchers from forty-five countries have called on the UN and the West to sanction Israel for its occupation of Palestine and its apartheid regime, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“The oppressor, not freedom for Palestine, has always been the problem.” In Praise of Richard Boyd Barrett: a Pro-Palestinian Politician with integrity Read our latest article now on https://t.co/Di6NHae7yu pic.twitter.com/FswBfdOOSV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2022

The Secretary-General of the International Academic Campaign against Occupation and Apartheid, Ramzi Odeh, said that 67 international organizations and human rights groups, as well as 279 academics and researchers, have added their names to the call for sanctions.

When the Israeli occupation army killed the children of Gaza, why did Russia, Ukraine and most countries of the world not cut ties with Israel?

What is the difference between Palestinian and Ukrainian.

We did not find any country that imposed sanctions on Israel — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) March 22, 2022

Odeh noted that the move reflects the global support for the just demands of the Palestinian people. He denounced the West’s double standards regarding the Palestinian issue in comparison with the response to the crisis in Ukraine.

I will never understand why sanctions can’t be imposed on Israel which has committed war crimes against the Palestinian ppl spanning seven decades. pic.twitter.com/7GLy3xFtX6 — Bint (@PalBint) March 20, 2022

The campaign official said that the formal statement will be submitted to the meeting of the Human Rights Council at its 49th session in Geneva, which will address the issue of the Israeli occupation and the state’s ongoing attacks on the Palestinian people.

A letter will also be sent to EU representatives as well as embassies and representative offices in Palestine.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)