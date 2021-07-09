Israeli PM Bennett Holds Secret Meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah

Jordan’s King Abdullah II yesterday received Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at his residence in the country’s capital Amman to discuss regional developments.

An official source told Israel’s Walla that Bennett had stressed his country’s “readiness to double its supply of water to Jordan.” The official added the meeting was “very positive”, noting that it would open a “new era in the relations between the two countries.”

🇮🇱🇯🇴 Prime Minister Naftali #Bennett secretly met with #Jordan’s King Abdullah at his palace in Amman last week, as the two countries finalize a major water deal. https://t.co/ifTfygskIF — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 9, 2021

The source pointed out that the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, had also met with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, to discuss mutual ties between the two countries. He explained that the two ministers had signed an agreement, under which Israel would sell 50 million cubic meters of additional water to Jordan this year.

“The Kingdom of Jordan is an important neighbor and partner,” Lapid was quoted in the meeting by Reuters as saying. He added that the two countries would “broaden economic cooperation.”

It reveled that "Bennett informed the King that he was prepared to approve a deal for the sale of water from Israel to Jordan".#FreePalaestine pic.twitter.com/1aMxu4YrFX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 9, 2021

Lapid said the countries also agreed to explore increasing Jordan’s exports to the West Bank to $700 million a year, from $160 million now.

