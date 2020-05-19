Israeli Police Arrest Al-Aqsa Mosque Guard

Israeli police on Tuesday arrested a guard of Al Aqsa mosque while he was on duty, according to Quds News Network.

Israeli police officers have arrested Hamza Nimir, a guard at the holy mosque, while he was working at the Dome of the Rock. Nimir was taken away for interrogation.

Tareq Al-Hashlamoun,chef du service-info-Waqf Islamique&Hamza Nimir,gardien d'#AlAqsa notifié d1 interdiction d'accéder à Al-Aqsa pdt 6mois! pic.twitter.com/ycav4aHjlE — Opération Boycott (@opBoycott) April 5, 2017

In the past, Nimir has already been the victim of several Israeli assaults, including beating, arrests, interrogation, and expulsion.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

Mosques, Churches Shut down in Palestine as Precaution against Coronavirus https://t.co/RRP35KmFXw — 🇵🇸Palestine Media Group🇵🇸 (@PalestineMediaG) March 17, 2020

On March 15, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs ordered today a closure until further notice of mosques and churches in all the governorates of Palestine, as part of ongoing efforts to curb a seemingly growing spread of novel COVID-19 (coronavirus).

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)