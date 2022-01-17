Palestinian Prisoners Join Mass Hunger Strike in Support of Critically Ill Abu Hamid

Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons are taking part in a mass hunger strike on Monday, in protest against Israel’s refusal to release critically ill Nasser Abu Hamid, Anadolu has reported.

Abu Hamid, 49, is suffering from cancer and is in a coma due to acute pneumonia.

“The prisoners are going on hunger strike for one day in protest against the medical negligence of sick prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid and to exert pressure for him to be released,” said the Prisoners Information Office.

Abu Hamid's health condition is critical due to his struggle with lung cancer.#Palestine#FreeThemAll#SaveNasserhttps://t.co/T9YNUojurP — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 17, 2022

A spokesman for Hamas called on all international rights groups to intervene immediately and put pressure on the Israeli occupation to release Abu Hamid and save his life.

“Israel’s negligence of Abu Hamid’s deteriorating health conditions despite suffering from cancer and being in a coma for eleven days reflects the brutality of the Israeli occupation and its violation of international laws and conventions,” Abdul Latif Al-Qanou explained.

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila urged the Red Cross on Tuesday to pressure #Israel to release the critically ill Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, the official #Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.https://t.co/LTwxZpDf28 pic.twitter.com/6zgNByIpXl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 16, 2022

Abu Hamid is one of five Palestinian prisoners serving life in Israel. He was detained in 2002 and was given seven life sentences. Palestinian prisoners have been calling for the Israeli Prison Service to let them visit him before he dies.

According to rights groups, there are 4,600 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, many of them being held with neither charge nor trial. Around 600 are cancer patients.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)