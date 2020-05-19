Palestinian Hunger-striking Prisoner Transferred to Solitary Confinement by Israeli Authorities

Israeli Prison Service today transferred a hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner to solitary confinement, according to a statement released by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS said that the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) placed Sami Janazreh, who has been on a hunger strike for eight days against his ongoing administrative detention and abusive treatment, under solitary confinement at the Naqab prison.

Janazreh, 47, is the secretary-general of Fatah in the al-Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron (Al-Khalil), and a father of three children, aged 8, 11 and 17.

PPS held Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the fate of Janazreh and revealed that IPS have issued new administrative detention orders or renewed such orders for 375 Palestinian prisoners from the beginning of 2020 to the end of April.

Israel’s widely condemned practice of administrative detention that allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists, but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Not that Israel’s military courts are an example of fairness and transparency. Indeed, when it comes to Palestinians, the entire Israeli judicial system is skewed. But administrative detention is a whole new level of injustice,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)