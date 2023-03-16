Israeli President Warns of ‘Civil War’ as Netanyahu Rejects Judicial Compromise Proposal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday warned of a “real civil war” and launched a proposal for compromise on the constitutional and judicial reforms to replace the Israeli government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan, Israeli media reported.

In a televised address to the nation, Herzog revealed the so-called “People’s Framework” proposal, urging both sides of the political debate “not to destroy the country,” the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel reported.

Herzog reportedly said that his proposal “entrenches the independence and autonomy of the judicial system, and entrenches human rights and civil [for all Israelis], men and women alike, including Israel’s minorities.”

“Those who think that a real civil war, with human lives, is a border we won’t cross, have no idea,” Herzog added, according to The Times of Israel.

Shortly after Herzog launched his plan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected it before leaving for Germany.

“The things the president proposes were not agreed on by the coalition,” Netanyahu said, according to The Times of Israel, adding that “central elements of the proposal he offered just perpetuate the existing situation, and don’t bring the necessary balance between the branches.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)