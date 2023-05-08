EU Cancels Event in Tel Aviv in Protest over Far-Right Minister Ben-Gvir

Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir storms Al-Aqsa mosque. (Photo: Ben-Gvir TW Page)

The European Union said Monday that it canceled a diplomatic reception to prevent the ultranationalist Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from attending.

The EU said in a Tweet that it decided “to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the European Union stands for.”

“It’s a shame that the EU, which pretends to represent democratic values and multiculturalism, behaves with undiplomatic gagging,” Ben-Gvir said, in response.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power party, serves as the national security minister and was assigned to represent the Israeli government at the EU’s Europe Day event on Tuesday.

