EU Cancels Event in Tel Aviv in Protest over Far-Right Minister Ben-Gvir

The European Union said Monday that it canceled a diplomatic reception to prevent the ultranationalist Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from attending.

The EU said in a Tweet that it decided “to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the European Union stands for.”

The EU Delegation to 🇮🇱 is looking forward to celebrating Europe Day on May 9, as it does every year. Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the 🇪🇺 stands for. > — EU in Israel 🇪🇺🇮🇱 (@EUinIsrael) May 8, 2023

“It’s a shame that the EU, which pretends to represent democratic values and multiculturalism, behaves with undiplomatic gagging,” Ben-Gvir said, in response.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power party, serves as the national security minister and was assigned to represent the Israeli government at the EU’s Europe Day event on Tuesday.

(The Palestine Chronicle)