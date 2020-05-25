Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Court to Face Trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday appeared in front of a Jerusalem court for his first hearing in a trial for corruption.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported that this is “the first time in the country’s history that a sitting prime minister is facing a criminal trial.”

Netanyahu and his lawyers were present at the hearing, and the Israeli and international media were out in full force to cover the event.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes on trial for corruption. He has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust https://t.co/BZ4Jn9LX4q pic.twitter.com/zT5Ai9EiB5 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 24, 2020

Several government ministers and lawmakers were also present in a show of support for Netanyahu.

Ahead of the trail, Netanyahu accused police and prosecutors of plotting against him and asked for a live broadcast of the trial.

Netanyahu’s trial was set to begin on March 17 but was postponed amid coronavirus fears.

The Israeli premier is facing corruption charges in three cases that include bribery, breach of trust, and fraud. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)