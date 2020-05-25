Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Court to Face Trial

May 25, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu goes on trial. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday appeared in front of a Jerusalem court for his first hearing in a trial for corruption.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported that this is “the first time in the country’s history that a sitting prime minister is facing a criminal trial.”

Netanyahu and his lawyers were present at the hearing, and the Israeli and international media were out in full force to cover the event.

 

Several government ministers and lawmakers were also present in a show of support for Netanyahu.

Ahead of the trail, Netanyahu accused police and prosecutors of plotting against him and asked for a live broadcast of the trial.

Netanyahu’s trial was set to begin on March 17 but was postponed amid coronavirus fears.

The Israeli premier is facing corruption charges in three cases that include bribery, breach of trust, and fraud. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*