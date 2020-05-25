Jewish Settlers Shoot, Injure Two Palestinian Herders in West Bank

May 25, 2020 Blog, News
Jewish settlers regularly harass Palestinian herders in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Jewish settlers today opened fire and injured two Palestinian herders near the Ramallah-area village of al-Mughayyer, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local activist Kathem Haj Mohammad told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers attacked the herders while they were in the open fields between al-Mughayyer and Turmous Ayya, injuring one in the stomach and the other in the leg.

Mohammad added that the two were rushed to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for treatment, while Israeli soldiers attacked with teargas villagers who came to their aid.

In a separate incident, a Jewish settler ran over and killed three sheep while injuring a dozen others in the southern West Bank.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

