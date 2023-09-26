Israeli Settler Plows into Palestinian Shop in Hebron, Injures Disabled Owner – VIDEO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A disabled Palestinian man and a young woman were injured when an Israeli Jewish settler drove into a shop in the center of the Palestinian city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), the International Middle East Media Center (IMEMC) reported Monday.

The incident took place in the occupied city when a speeding car, driven by an illegal Israeli settler, crashed into the shop, located in the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in the center of Hebron.

Yasser Abu Markhiyya, the head of the Ibrahim Al-Khalil Charitable Society, told IMEMC that the settler had “sped through an (Israeli) military roadblock and crashed into a shop owned by a Palestinian, Hamdi Yahia D’eis, 21, striking his electric wheelchair and throwing him out of it before striking the ground.”

The Palestinian man suffered a “skull fracture, extensive bleeding, and other injuries, while the young woman suffered wounds to the head,” the news network reported.

A disabled Palestinian man bleeds near his wheelchair after a speeding car, driven by an illegal Israeli Jewish settler, drove into a Palestinian shop in Tel Rumeida, in Hebron. Via IMEMC News. pic.twitter.com/VenBZNPixx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 25, 2023

Palestinians at the scene rushed the two wounded to the Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem.

This is not the first time that Israeli settlers have plowed through Palestinian crowds, pedestrians or businesses in the Occupied West Bank.

Such incidents are often treated as unintentional by the Israeli military, while Palestinians accuse Jewish settlers of using their speeding vehicle as another method of targeting, and often killing Palestinians.

(The Palestine Chronicle)