What Did World Leaders Say about Palestine at the UN General Debate?

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite US-Israeli attempts at diverting attention from the Israeli occupation of Palestine, many world leaders felt otherwise. Below is a sampling of their views ..

The United Nations General Assembly’s General Debate began on Tuesday, September 19, and runs through Tuesday, September 26.

Palestine and Palestinian rights were mentioned, sometimes at length, by top world leaders, from China to Russia, to Saudi Arabia to South Africa.

Below is a selection of some of the statements made by world leaders or top representatives of their respective governments.

China: Support Palestine’s Quest for Justice

Han Zheng, Vice President of the People’s Republic of China:

“The Palestinian issue is at the core of the Middle East issue. The fundamental way out lies in the two-state solution.

“China will continue to support the Palestinian people in pursuing the just cause of restoring their national lawful rights.

“We should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and observe the purposes and principles of the UN charter. China opposes hegemonism.”

Russia: Palestine is Waiting

Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia:

“Full normalization of the situation in the Middle East is impossible without resolving the main issue – the settlement of the protracted Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. “The Palestinians have been waiting more than 70 years after a solemn promise of a state, but the Americans, who have monopolized the mediation process, are doing everything they can to prevent it. We urge all responsible nations to join forces and pave the way for direct negotiations between Palestine and Israel. “It is encouraging that the Arab League is gaining a second wind and revitalizing its role in the region’s affairs.”

Saudi Arabia: Stability Rests on Justice

Faisal bin Farhan, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia:

“The stability of the region rests on a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause and the establishment of a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.” Saudi Arabia “rejects and condemns all the unilateral steps that constitute a blatant violation of international laws and which contribute to the collapse of regional and international peace efforts and are hindering the path of diplomatic solutions.” South Africa: Dignity Denied

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

“We must work for peace in the Middle East. For as long as the land of the Palestinians remains occupied, for as long as their rights are ignored and their dignity denied, such peace will remain elusive. “The actions of the government of Israel have imperiled the possibility of a viable two state solution. “The principles of the UN Charter on territorial integrity and on the prohibition on the annexation of land through the use of force must be applied in this situation.”

Chile: Don’t Be Silent

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile, Gabriel Boric:

The world must “not (..) remain silent when we see the illegal occupation of Palestine and the inability of Palestine to form a state. We must recognize their rights under international law.”

UN member states must support the “establishment of an independent Palestinian State.”

Colombia: Double Standards

President Gustavo Petro of Colombia:

“The war in Ukraine benefits the world powers, while their approach to Palestine is different. “The United Nations should as soon as possible hold two peace conferences — one on Ukraine and the other on Palestine. “This would lead the way in helping to bring peace to all regions of the planet, because both of these alone can bring an end to hypocrisy as a political practice.”

Brazil: Security Palestine

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil:

“It is disturbing to see that old conflicts have not been resolved yet, and their threats are increasing little by little. “This is clearly demonstrated by the difficulty of securing the establishment of a state for the Palestinian people.”

Cuba: Solidarity with Palestine

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez, President of Cuba:

“We reiterate our solidity with the cause of the Palestinian people.”

Bolivia: Self Determination

Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of Bolivia:

He urged the international community to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine, and allow its people to exercise their right to self-determination in a free, independent and sovereign state with the occupied Jerusalem as its capital.

“Current crises demand a strong United Nations, consistent with the principles that created it, committed to peace, maintaining its intergovernmental character without subordination to any hegemonic power.”

Turkiye: Permanent Peace

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkiye:

“Permanent peace in the Middle East is only possible through a lasting solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. “We will continue to support the Palestinian people and State in their struggle for their legitimate rights on the basis of international law. To reiterate once again, without the creation of an independent and contiguous Palestinian State, based on 1967 borders, it is also difficult for Israel to find the peace and security it seeks. “In this context, we will pursue our efforts, so that the historic status of al-Quds, especially Al-Haram Al-Sharif is respected.”

Jordan: Future of Palestine

Abdullah II, King of Jordan:

“No architecture for regional security and development can stand over the burning ashes of this conflict. “Without clarity on where Palestinians’ future lies, it will be impossible to converge on a political solution to this conflict. “Five million Palestinians live under occupation—no civil rights; no freedom of mobility; no say in their lives. “The basic requirement for that right is the establishment of their own independent and viable state, on the June 4th, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living alongside Israel in peace, security, and prosperity.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)