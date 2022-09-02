Palestinian Prisoners Suspend Mass Hunger Strike after Israel Meets their Demands

Palestinian prisoners have suspended a mass hunger strike scheduled to start on Thursday, after the Israeli prison administration accepted their demands to reverse punitive measures imposed against them for months.

The Supreme National Emergency Committee of the National Captive Movement, which manages the prisoners’ protests, said in a statement that “Israel realized that the prisoners are ready to pay every price for their dignity and rights and that behind them stands a people and a resistance that is willing to pay all costs in order to support its fighters in the occupation’s prisons.”

At least 1,000 Palestinian prisoners were planning to start a mass open hunger strike on Thursday evening in protest of the prison administration’s punitive measures against them.

Nearly 4,550 Palestinians are being held in the occupation’s prisons,including 175 children and 27 women.

