Palestinian Prisoners Suspend Mass Hunger Strike after Israel Meets their Demands

September 2, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinians in Gaza participate in a rally in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinian prisoners have suspended a mass hunger strike scheduled to start on Thursday, after the Israeli prison administration accepted their demands to reverse punitive measures imposed against them for months.

The Supreme National Emergency Committee of the National Captive Movement, which manages the prisoners’ protests, said in a statement that “Israel realized that the prisoners are ready to pay every price for their dignity and rights and that behind them stands a people and a resistance that is willing to pay all costs in order to support its fighters in the occupation’s prisons.”

At least 1,000 Palestinian prisoners were planning to start a mass open hunger strike on Thursday evening in protest of the prison administration’s punitive measures against them.

Nearly 4,550 Palestinians are being held in the occupation’s prisons,including 175 children and 27 women.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*