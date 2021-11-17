Israeli Siege Put Lives of Gaza Kidney Patients in Danger

November 17, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian cancer patients are not allowed to leave Gaza for treatment. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

Over the past two months, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has repeatedly warned of the dangers of running out of the hormone erythropoietin, which helps treat patients with kidney failure and symptoms from anemia who are not yet on dialysis, the Middle East Monitor reported on Wednesday.

Dr. Alaa Helles, director of pharmacy at the Ministry of Health, said lack of access to the hormone will lead to serious consequences for patients with renal failure and chronic renal failure.

Dr. Helles explained that blood transfusions are not without risk, especially for those who are preparing for transplants, but if patients are unable to access the hormone the process can be disrupted completely as it causes hemoglobin levels to reduce and patients to be unwell.

In the Gaza Strip, there are 1,050 patients who receive hemodialysis in five central centers in the Strip, and they need more than 10,000 injections of the hormone each month.

Israel has imposed a stifling siege on the Gaza Strip since 2007, limiting the supply of medicine, medical equipment and other essentials. Patients are often forced to apply for treatment in the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem or abroad in Egypt or further afield. However, access to such treatment is subject to Israeli approvals.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*