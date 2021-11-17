WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Force Palestinian Children to Pose for Photo during West Bank Raid

Israeli soldiers have forcibly awakened 13 Palestinian children in the middle of the night and illegally photographed them during a raid in the West Bank, according to the Israeli rights group, B’Tselem.

A video posted by the rights group showed soldiers waking up the 13 Palestinian children inside a house in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and forcing them out of the building. The children were ordered by soldiers to line up and photographed, as family members tried to calm down some crying children.

The video showed Israeli soldiers ordering the children to say “cheese” while taking pictures of them.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing an army spokesman, said the incident took place in September. The spokesperson described the actions of the soldiers as “inappropriate”, saying they were warned and that measures would be tightened up to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The military spokesman claimed that the soldiers raided the house in Hebron to identify those who threw stones at a nearby Jewish settlement.

LIFE UNDER OCCUPATION #Palestine Israeli soldiers pulled 13 #Palestinian children out of their beds in the middle of the night and photographed them illegally in the West Bank city of Hebron, a @btselem video shows. Haaretz, Nov. 17, 2021:https://t.co/KKtG6YWdH0 pic.twitter.com/1oPmSF1Agd — The Palestine Project (@PalestineProjct) November 17, 2021

“These images reveal how the Palestinians living under occupation are arbitrarily disturbed and how their rights are violated by the soldiers,” B’tselem said in a statement.

“It seems that all Palestinians, including primary school-aged girls and boys, pose a threat to the Israeli military,” the group added.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)