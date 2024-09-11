Israeli Soldier Killed, Others Injured in West Bank Ramming Operation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli soldier succumbed to the wounds he sustained on Wednesday in a ramming attack north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Al-Jazeera reported citing Israeli media.

Other soldiers were reportedly injured.

The Israeli army stated that a gas truck, driven by a Palestinian man, ran over a group of soldiers near the Givat Asaf junction at a bus stop.

The driver, who was identified as 58-year-old Hael Issa Daif Allah, was reportedly shot by Israeli forces, and the area has since been sealed off.

Channel 13 quoted an Israeli official as saying that one person had been killed in the attack. However, Israeli Channel 14 noted that the Palestinian driver was not killed and was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem for treatment, according to Al-Jazeera.

The operation occurs against the backdrop of ongoing Israeli military operations in northern West Bank cities, where the Israeli forces have been targeting infrastructure and resistance fighters.

The Givat Asaf junction was also the site of a 2018 shooting operation by Palestinian fighters, which resulted in the killing of two soldiers.

‘Heroic Operation’

In a statement on Wednesday, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas praised the “heroic ramming operation”, saying it is “a natural response to the crimes of the occupation in Gaza and the West Bank.”

“The flame of resistance will remain burning and that aggression will not bring security to the occupiers on our land,” the statement continued.

Hamas also called “for further unification under the banner of resistance to the occupation, igniting confrontation fronts, and opposing by all available means until it is expelled from our land and holy sites.”

