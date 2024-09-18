Israeli Army Admits Killing of Four Israeli Soldiers in Rafah Ambush – 14,000 Buildings Booby-Trapped

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army has revealed new details about an ambush carried out by Palestinian resistance forces in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Tuesday. The attack resulted in the deaths of four Israeli soldiers and injuries to five others.

According to the information disclosed, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, detonated a highly explosive device inside a building where Israeli forces were located, leading to the immediate deaths of four soldiers.

Following the explosion, the Israeli soldiers were reportedly subjected to heavy gunfire from Palestinian fighters.

Israeli military helicopters reportedly landed in the Al-Ezba area, west of Rafah, to evacuate the casualties.

Eyewitnesses told Al-Jazeera that Israeli helicopters made multiple landings, with Israeli warplanes flying overhead at low altitudes. The Israeli army also deployed smoke bombs during the evacuation operation.

Israeli army radio stated that the building targeted in the explosion was one of thousands booby-trapped by Al-Qassam, with over 14,000 such buildings reportedly in Rafah alone.

The deaths of the four soldiers occurred just a week after the Israeli army claimed to have eliminated the Rafah Brigade of Hamas.

This ambush brings the official number of Israeli military casualties since the war in Gaza began to 714.

However, according to the Palestinian Resistance groups, these figures are “unreal” and the numbers are much higher.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,252 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,497 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

