Israeli Soldier Wounded amid Clashes, Widespread Raids in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

​​The Israeli army has escalated its military operations across the occupied West Bank, killing over 70 Palestinians in the northern West Bank since January 21.

An Israeli soldier was seriously wounded during clashes with resistance fighters following a raid on the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, as the army continued raids and arrests on Friday.

According to the Al-Jazeera Arabic news website, Israeli occupation forces raided the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank and the Balata refugee camp east of the city, conducting raids and arrests.

🚨🔻 The zionist army admits that one of its soldiers was critically wounded while clashing with resistance fighters in Balata refugee camp east of #Nablus. Footage reveals pools of the soldier’s blood in the camp following the zionist withdrawal from the area.

The report cited an Israeli army statement as confirming that a soldier was seriously wounded during armed clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters in the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus early Friday morning.

According to Israeli media reports, the soldier war hospitalized.

#WestBank: The Israeli occupation army evacuated overnight an entire residential building and expelled a large number of families in the city of Tulkarem. pic.twitter.com/V0DSC217bk — Days of Palestine (@DaysOf_Pal) March 21, 2025

In Ramallah, occupation forces raided the village of Qarawat Bani Zaid, west of the city, the town of Turmus Ayya, and the village of Kafr Ein, north of the city, and carried out several arrests, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

In Hebron (Al-Khalil), Israeli forces detained Abdul Rahman Haroun Al-Sharbaty from the Qaizoun area. Israeli forces also carried out arrests in the city of Adh Dhahiriya and the village of Tafouh, Al Jazeera reported.

Tulkarm

Israeli occupation forces continued their wide-scale assault on the city of Tulkarm and its refugee camps for the 54th consecutive day, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday.

To date, dozens of homes have been demolished and nearly 24,000 Palestinians have been displaced, the report added.

Using vehicles confiscated from local Palestinian residents, the Israeli occupation army shuts down the main entrance to the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/UmGieakra4 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 21, 2025

On Thursday night, Israeli forces raided three residential buildings in the northern neighborhood of Tulkarm and the residents were ordered to vacate their homes within two hours, after which the buildings were converted into military outposts.

Video footage captured the harrowing moments when residents, including women, children, and the elderly, were seen leaving their homes carrying some of their belongings. The families were forced out in the midst of rain and cold weather, WAFA reported.

Israeli forces are continuing the “Iron Wall” military operation in the illegally occupied West Bank. It began on January 21 and today marks the 59th day of operations in Jenin, the 54th day in Tulkarm, and the third day in Nablus. ▪️ In Jenin refugee camp, Israeli troops have… https://t.co/GkdfjTDMp9 — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 21, 2025

Meanwhile, the situation in the Nour Shams refugee camp remains dire, as Israeli forces continue to tighten their siege on the camp, the report added. The military also demolished homes and buildings in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood, under the pretext of establishing new roads through the area. This destruction has led to widespread displacement, leaving the camp in ruins and further erasing its historical landmarks.

Bethlehem Home Demolitions

Elsewhere, Israeli occupation forces issued demolition orders on Thursday for five homes and an agricultural structure, along with orders to level agricultural land in the village of al-Walajah, located northwest of Bethlehem, WAFA reported.

Khadir al-Araj, head of the al-Walajah Village Council, told WAFA that the demolition orders were issued under the pretext of lacking building permits.

Over 70 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s latest offensive in the northern West Bank began on January 21, according to the Anadolu news agency.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)