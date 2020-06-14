Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Young Man during His Brother’s Trial

A Palestinian young man was detained today as he was attending the trial of his brother, who is currently under Israeli detention, at the Israeli military court of Salem, northwest of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), an NGO in charge of monitoring the affairs of the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention, said Palestinian youth Atiyyeh Nabhan was detained by Israeli soldiers as he arrived at the said court in order to attend the trial of his brother.

The Palestinian story is also that of emotions, of resistance and sacrifice, of defiance and sumoud, steadfastness…. Posted by These Chains Will Be Broken by Ramzy Baroud on Saturday, June 13, 2020

Nabhan was taken to an unknown destination.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)