Israeli Soldiers Chase Palestinian Workers, Injure One near Hebron

A Palestinian worker sustained burns on Sunday and others were injured while being chased by Israeli occupation soldiers near the town of ad-Dhahiriya, to the south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli soldiers manning the Israeli military checkpoint of ad-Dhahiriya chased Palestinian workers on their way to their workplaces inside Israel. They fired stun grenades and teargas at the workers, causing burns to one of them and cases of suffocation from teargas inhalation. The injured worker was rushed to the hospital.

A Palestinian worker sustained burns today and others were injured while being chases by Israeli occupation soldiers near the town of ad-Dhahiriya, to the south of Hebron in the south of the occupied West Bank.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/yBgR6qOMb9 — Kuffiya (@Kuffiya3) April 3, 2022

Israeli soldiers also chased Palestinian workers near the Israeli apartheid wall to the west of Hebron, while the workers were on their way to their workplaces inside Israel.

Palestinian workers usually use holes dug through the wall on their way to the workplace to avoid overcrowding at major Israeli checkpoints.

Israel's Apartheid Wall has robbed the Palestinian ppl of their dignity. pic.twitter.com/Gu00uA9Aji — Bint (@PalBint) June 5, 2021

Meantime, Israeli soldiers denied access to Palestinian farmers into their own land in the town of Beit Ummar, to the north of Hebron, a local source told WAFA.

Yousef Abu Maria, a local activist, said that Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers gathered outside the illegal Israeli settlement of Karmei Zur, which is adjacent to the town, and denied access to Palestinian farmers into their land and asked them to leave the area.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)