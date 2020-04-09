Israeli Navy Attacks, Injures Palestinian Fishermen off Gaza Coast

For the second day in a row, Israeli navy boats opened fire at Palestinian fishermen off the northern Gaza shore injuring two, according to the Gaza Fishermen Federation.

The Israeli navy chased Palestinian fishing boats in the northern Gaza coast to force them to return to shore and opened fire at them injuring two fishermen with rubber-coated metal bullets.

The Palestinian fishermen were taken to the hospital in Gaza where they were reported in moderate condition.

The Israeli navy also shot and injured a fisherman yesterday with a rubber bullet in the same location.

Israeli navy chase of fishermen is an almost daily occurrence.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95% of fishermen living below the poverty line.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)