Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Houses in Hebron

April 3, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers isolate Hebron to facilitate Jewish settlers raid. (Photo: Video Grab)

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians’ homes in the old city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Saturday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A group of settlers hurled stones at the homes of Palestinians at Shallala Street in the old city of Hebron. No injuries were reported.

The city of Hebron is home to roughly 200,000 Palestinians and about 800 notoriously aggressive Jewish settlers who live in illegal settlements in the heart of the city, heavily guarded by Israeli soldiers.

Israel has expelled the only international monitors protecting Hebron’s Palestinians from the 800 heavily guarded settlers, one of whom committed the 1994 massacre that triggered their deployment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*