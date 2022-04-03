Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Houses in Hebron

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians’ homes in the old city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Saturday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A group of settlers hurled stones at the homes of Palestinians at Shallala Street in the old city of Hebron. No injuries were reported.

“Since the attack… my little daughter is truamatized. Every time she hears a car … she's scared that they might be settlers.” Waa’d, whose husband was run over by settlers Check out and share #Unshattered, our photo essay from the Hebron Hills: https://t.co/eyBf0QbwGs pic.twitter.com/Cn41wOCRC9 — OCHA oPt (Palestine) (@ochaopt) March 29, 2022

The city of Hebron is home to roughly 200,000 Palestinians and about 800 notoriously aggressive Jewish settlers who live in illegal settlements in the heart of the city, heavily guarded by Israeli soldiers.

Israel has expelled the only international monitors protecting Hebron’s Palestinians from the 800 heavily guarded settlers, one of whom committed the 1994 massacre that triggered their deployment.

In this video, you're watching Israeli settlers, just for fun, attack a Palestinian woman and her children in Hebron, the occupied Palestine.

pic.twitter.com/E2hA77yQUR — Malak Yousef (@Malak__yousef) April 2, 2022

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)