Palestinian Ministry of Information Calls for International Protection for Palestinian Journalists

October 6, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian journalist Loai Samhan was shot in the hand by Israeli occupation forces while covering a military raid in the village of Deir Al Hatab, near Nablus. (Photo: via WAFA)

The Palestinian Ministry of Information on Thursday called for international protection of Palestinian journalists, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The ministry said in a statement that the Israeli army shooting and injuring of Palestine TV cameraman Loai Samhan and reporter Mahmoud Fawzy, as well as the siege on journalists covering the Israeli aggression on Deir al-Hatab village in Nablus, requires international protection.

The ministry also called on the International Federation of Journalists “to act by all means with an occupying country whose army makes it easy to pull the trigger, and continues to silence every voice, lens, and platform that reports on the aggression and advocates freedom.”

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

