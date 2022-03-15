Israeli Soldiers Kill Young Palestinian near Jerusalem (VIDEO)

A young Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers Tuesday morning in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, and six others were wounded, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that said Alaa Shaham was hit by a live bullet in the head and killed instantly.

🇵🇸#Palestine | The mother of Alaa Shaham who was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in Qalandia Camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, bids him a farewell look in the hospital this morning. pic.twitter.com/TZ73Mg89ZY — HudaFadil 🇵🇸#Gaza (@HudaFadil9) March 15, 2022

Six others were also injured from live bullets and taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. Two were also detained.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a 16-year-old youth in the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)