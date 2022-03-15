Israeli Soldiers Kill Young Palestinian near Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Alaa Shaham was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers Tuesday morning in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, and six others were wounded, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that said Alaa Shaham was hit by a live bullet in the head and killed instantly.

Six others were also injured from live bullets and taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. Two were also detained.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a 16-year-old youth in the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

