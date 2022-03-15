Undercover Israeli Forces Kill Arab City Resident in Naqab Area

An undercover Israeli police unit shot and killed this morning a 27-year-old resident of the Arab city of Rahat, in the Naqab area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local reporters told WAFA that Sanad Salem al-Harbad, 27, a father of three, was shot and killed by an undercover Israeli police unit during an arrest campaign in the city.

"Sanad Salem al-Harbad, 27, and a father of three children, was shot dead by the police unit during an arrest activity in the city." Article from @WAFANewsEnglish https://t.co/I979H0cbX1 pic.twitter.com/2QoAjnVghU — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) March 15, 2022

Israeli police claimed the unit came under fire and it responded opening fire and killing one person. However, no one from the police unit was injured.

The Palestinian presidency condemned the daily Israeli occupation’s killing of Palestinians, which it described as extrajudicial executions, which resulted in the killing on Tuesday of two young Palestinians in Balata and Qalandia refugee camps in the West Bank, and a third in the Naqab in south Israel.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)