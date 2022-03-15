Undercover Israeli Forces Kill Arab City Resident in Naqab Area

March 15, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Sanad Salem al-Harbad, 27, was killed by Israeli forces in the Naqab area. (Photo: via Social Media)

An undercover Israeli police unit shot and killed this morning a 27-year-old resident of the Arab city of Rahat, in the Naqab area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local reporters told WAFA that Sanad Salem al-Harbad, 27, a father of three, was shot and killed by an undercover Israeli police unit during an arrest campaign in the city.

Israeli police claimed the unit came under fire and it responded opening fire and killing one person.  However, no one from the police unit was injured.

The Palestinian presidency condemned the daily Israeli occupation’s killing of Palestinians, which it described as extrajudicial executions, which resulted in the killing on Tuesday of two young Palestinians in Balata and Qalandia refugee camps in the West Bank, and a third in the Naqab in south Israel.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*