Palestinian Teenager Shot and Killed by Israeli Soldiers in Nablus

Nader Haytham Rayan, 16, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

A 16-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers Tuesday morning in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Nader Haytham Rayan, 16, was hit by several bullets in the head, chest, belly and hand and died instantly.

Three others were injured and brought to a Nablus hospital: one of them is critical after he was hit in the chest by a live bullet, another was hit in the leg and a third received burns in the face and neck from a concussion bomb.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers entered the camp to arrest activists when they were confronted by residents. One person was also detained.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

