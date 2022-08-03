Israeli Soldiers Open Fire at Gaza Farmers, Force Them to Leave their Lands

August 3, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
An Israeli soldier raises his rifle toward unarmed Palestinian protesters along the border fence separating Israel and Gaza. (Photo: Ezz Zanoun, via Activestills.org)

Israeli soldiers stationed at the borders separating besieged Gaza from Israel opened fire at Palestinian farmers working in their lands and forced them to leave the area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli soldiers based east of Khan Yunis opened live gunfire and shot tear gas grenades at the farmers east of Abasan, forcing them to cut their work short and leave the area to avoid injury.

Tension is particularly high following the arrest of Bassam al-Saadi, a leading member of the Islamic Jihad, in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday night.

The Israeli army closed several roads in the south of the country along the Gaza border fearing possible reprisal from Palestinian political groups in Gaza.

Israel’s two commercial and pedestrian crossings with Gaza also remained closed today for the second day in a row.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*