Israeli Soldiers Open Fire at Gaza Farmers, Force Them to Leave their Lands

Israeli soldiers stationed at the borders separating besieged Gaza from Israel opened fire at Palestinian farmers working in their lands and forced them to leave the area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli soldiers based east of Khan Yunis opened live gunfire and shot tear gas grenades at the farmers east of Abasan, forcing them to cut their work short and leave the area to avoid injury.

IDF Spokesperson:

Following up on the latest developments on the closures of areas and roads adjacent to the border fence in the #Gaza envelope: Highway 232 in the section between Mfalassim and Saad

1/ pic.twitter.com/W37gvFSXOP — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) August 2, 2022

Tension is particularly high following the arrest of Bassam al-Saadi, a leading member of the Islamic Jihad, in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday night.

The Israeli army closed several roads in the south of the country along the Gaza border fearing possible reprisal from Palestinian political groups in Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces arrested Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi and his son-in-law, Ashraf Al-Jada, after shooting him and brutally attacking his wife during a military raid into Jenin camp, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/RVPwGC1ZUx — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 1, 2022

Israel’s two commercial and pedestrian crossings with Gaza also remained closed today for the second day in a row.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)