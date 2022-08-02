Palestine Olympic Week: IN PHOTOS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Olympic Committee organized its annual National Olympic Week, with the participation of several Palestinian sports federations.

The Palestine Chronicle attended the third day of the kermesse at the Shams Club hall in Gaza City. Several martial arts federations took part in the event. They included karate, judo, weightlifting, wushu, kung fu, taekwondo, gymnastics, arm wrestling, and wrestling.

Even in this important sports event, the athletes do not forget the hardship the Palestinian people are enduring.

After singing the national anthem, they honored the memory of Palestinian martyrs, reading verses from the Holy Quran for those who have lost their lives resisting the brutal Israeli occupation.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)