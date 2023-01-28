Israeli Soldiers Open Fire at Palestinian Journalists Covering Event near Nablus

Israeli occupation soldiers on Saturday opened fire in the direction of Palestinian journalists while covering an event in the town of Beita, near Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian journalist Wahaj Bani Moufleh told WAFA that he and his colleague, Mohammad Sumrin, were preparing a report on the Israeli army’s closure of the Beita entrance with cement boulders. Israeli soldiers shot live gunfire in their direction despite the fact that they were wearing vests clearly indicating that they were press.

Sumrin reported that a couple of Israeli soldiers first fired tear gas canisters at a group of youths, then opened fire in their direction and forced them to pull back immediately.

Last night, a Jewish settler opened fire and injured five people in the town of Beita.

Afterward, Israeli soldiers came to the area and instead of arresting the settler placed the boulders at the entrance of the town, blocking the movement of people, even pedestrians.

