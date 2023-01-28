BREAKING: Two Israelis Wounded in New Attack in Occupied East Jerusalem

Two Israelis were reportedly shot and wounded on Saturday in occupied East Jerusalem in a new shooting attack, hours after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people in the settlement of Neve Yaakov on Friday, The New Arab reported.

Israeli police said the suspect was killed following the latest gun attack in the Silwan neighborhood, just outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

Unconfirmed reports have indicated that the attacker may have been as young as 13 years old.

Israel’s medical sources identified the victims as two men, aged 47 and 23, both with “gunshot wounds to their upper body”.

Israel rescue service says shooting in East Jerusalem has wounded two people, day after deadliest attack in city in years pic.twitter.com/bqkS3ExgxC — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 28, 2023

On Friday evening, seven Israelis were killed and ten others wounded in a shooting attack, a day after an Israeli military raid targeted the town of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the northern West Bank, killing nine Palestinians and wounding 20 others.

Crowds shouted “Death to Arabs” – a chant popularized by national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir – as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the scene of the synagogue attack late Friday.

Over 30 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the beginning of this year, while last year has been described by the United Nations as the bloodiest year in the West Bank in decades.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)