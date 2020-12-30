Israeli Soldiers Open Fire at Palestinian Workers near Apartheid Wall, Injure Two

Two Palestinian workers were today injured by Israeli army gunfire near the apartheid wall in the Yabad area, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that the two Palestinians, one from the town of Qabatia, and the other from Nazlet Zibda village, were shot with live bullets in the leg as they were attempting to go to work inside Israel.

They were taken to the hospital in Jenin for treatment where they were reported in stable condition.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)