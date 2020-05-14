Israeli Soldiers Raid West Bank Town, Clash with Palestinian Residents

Palestinian residents of the northern West Bank town of Yamoun clashed today with Israeli soldiers who raided their town on a search-and-arrest campaign, according to local sources.

Israeli troops raided the town and broke into a number of homes in one part of it where they broke doors, ransacked homes and questioned households.

Town residents pelted the Israeli soldiers with stone, who fired back teargas grenades causing several suffocation cases.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

On Wednesday, two Palestinians were killed in separate events: Zaid Fadel Qaysia, 15, was shot in the head and killed in the Fawwar refugee camp, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), while Mostafa Yunis, 26, was shot in the parking lot of the Sheba medical center, near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)