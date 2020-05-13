Young Palestinian Man Killed by Israeli Forces in Front of His Mother (VIDEO)

Mostafa Yunis, 26, was killed by Israeli forces at Sheba medical center, near Tel Aviv. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian man was reportedly killed on Wednesday by Israeli forces at the Sheba medical center, near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Mostafa Yunis, 26, was shot in the parking lot of the medical center, while accompanied by his mother. The Palestinian family comes from the village of Wadi Ara, in the Haifa district.

Eyewitnesses reported that the shooting followed an altercation regarding the fact that Yunis wasn’t wearing a protective face mask.

The Israeli police claimed that Yunis attempted to stab a security guard, although videos from the scene show Israeli officers shooting the Palestinian man while lying on the ground.

The Israeli newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, reported that “Yunis’s brother said that he suffered from mental health issues.”

