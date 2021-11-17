Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Vehicles near Ramallah

Jewish settlers attacked with stones Palestinian vehicles passing near the entrance of the illegal Jewish settlement of Beit El, northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that dozens of settlers gathered along the road connecting the village of Burqa and Turmusaya town and attacked Palestinian-registered vehicles with stones, causing damages to several cars. No injuries were reported.

Israeli settlers’ violence continues in the West Bank. Today, several Israeli settlers threw stones at passing Palestinian vehicles and an EU vehicle on a busy road north of Ramallah. Such attacks should be prevented and the perpetrators swiftly brought to justice. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) November 17, 2021

Extremist Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers’ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank aren’t some sort of right-wing anomalies. Their violence is a part of Israeli government policy. https://t.co/F9TA3KqOhH — IMEU (@theIMEU) November 15, 2021

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

All settlements across the West Bank are illegal under international law, particularly article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which establishes that the occupying power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)