Israeli Soldiers Raid West Bank Village, Brutally Assault Residents

January 3, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian villages almost on a daily basis across the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli soldiers raided today the village of Deir Nitham, north of Ramallah, and assaulted its residents after an allegation that a Jewish settler was injured by a rock in the vicinity of the village.

The army assumed that the rock was thrown by a Palestinian and raided the nearest village to the alleged incident where soldiers raided homes, assaulted and harassed residents, and detained at least 15 Palestinians, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. 

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*