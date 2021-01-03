Israeli Soldiers Raid West Bank Village, Brutally Assault Residents

Israeli soldiers raided today the village of Deir Nitham, north of Ramallah, and assaulted its residents after an allegation that a Jewish settler was injured by a rock in the vicinity of the village.

A colonial #Israeli settler was injured today after her vehicle was pelted with stones near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/Xqf4SsbJ6j — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) January 3, 2021

The army assumed that the rock was thrown by a Palestinian and raided the nearest village to the alleged incident where soldiers raided homes, assaulted and harassed residents, and detained at least 15 Palestinians, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)