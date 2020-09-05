Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Injure and Detain Two Palestinian Brothers in West Bank (VIDEO)

Israeli forces shot and injured this morning two Palestinian brothers during a search-and-arrest operation in the Jenin refugee camp, in northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers opened live fire, injured and arrested two Palestinian brothers identified as Ahmad and Mohammad Jadoun, during a raid at their family home.

Israeli Occupation Forces shot and kidnapped two Palestinian brothers today in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/wS9qq5QMh4 — Abdalrahim Alfarra (@AbdMfarra) September 5, 2020

A video circulated on social media shows the two young men taken out on stretchers and placed in an army ambulance before leaving the camp.

Unconfirmed reports said one was shot in the neck and waist, and the other in the thigh. Their condition was not immediately known.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)