Hezbollah Snipers at Work – Resistance Roundup – Day 112

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The invading Israeli forces continue to meet stiff Palestinian resistance, while tensions escalated at the northern border with Lebanon.

The Resistance Front remained very active today, with ambushes carried out in Gaza, Lebanese snipers targeting a newly established espionage unit, and Ansarallah in Yemen insisting that the Red Sea will remain unsafe for Israeli ships until the Gaza war is over.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist force holed up in a house with an anti-personnel shell, causing it to fall between dead or wounded west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters are engaged in combat with a Zionist infantry force consisting of 8 soldiers in the Sheikh Ajlin area, southwest of Gaza City, causing them to fall between dead and wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 shells west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al Qassam day 112 🔻 pic.twitter.com/Eo5xLK8Ka2 — Freedom Truth Honor 🇺🇳 (@FreedomHonor666) January 26, 2024

“After our fighters returned from the combat lines northwest of Al-Maghazi camp, they confirmed they had trapped a number of occupation soldiers in a tight ambush by closing the gate of a tunnel on seven Zionist soldiers. After the soldiers descended into it, the tunnel’s entrance was blown up with an anti-personnel Ra’adiya explosive device, causing deaths and injuries among them. They then targeted two Merkava tanks with a Shuath explosive device and an Al-Yassin 105 shell. “After our fighters returned from the battle lines, they confirmed that a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 bulldozer were targeted with Al-Yassin 105 and tandem shells, 500 meters from the separation fence east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. “After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that a Zionist troop carrier and a Merkava tank were targeted by Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed enemy vehicles and soldiers on the advance axes west and southwest of Khan Yunis with a barrage of mortar shells. “We bombed Ashkelon, Sderot, Nir Am, and the settlements of the northern Gaza envelope with rocket barrages. “This afternoon, we shot down a Zionist drone while the enemy was using it for an intelligence mission east of Shejaiya.

Saraya al Quds first-person RPG strikes vs two IDF tanks in Khan Yunis, including using a Yassin in a joint Qassam operation. [Islamic Jihad 25/1] pic.twitter.com/2k7va3Xxn7 — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) January 25, 2024

“After our fighters returned from the clash areas in the central Gaza Strip, they confirmed that they successfully carried out a series of missions: “- Bombarding the Kissufim military site and the Third Eye with rocket barrages. – Bombarding a gathering of enemy soldiers with mortar shells near the Al-Madrasa Gate east of Al-Bureij camp. – Targeting a Zionist military vehicle with a tandem shell east of Al-Maghazi camp. – Bombarding a gathering of enemy soldiers around the Abu Safiya military site with a barrage of mortar shells. – Bombarding a gathering of enemy soldiers east of Al-Masdar village with several mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:10 AM, on Friday, 26/01/2024 targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers around the Hounin Fortress with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:00 PM, on Friday, 26-01-2024, targeted the Maale Golan barracks with Falaq-1 rockets, achieving direct hits.

🟡| Hezbollah confirms: 🔻Hitting Zarit barracks with a Burkan IRAM rocket, confirming a direct hit. 🔻Targeting israeli soldiers on the Cobra Hill with 2 Burkan IRAM rockets, confirming a direct hit. 🔻Targeted the new security spy devices mounted on the Zarit barracks. pic.twitter.com/RSMBQ8UNDv — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) January 26, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:10 PM, on Friday, 26-01-2024 targeted enemy soldier gatherings and deployments at the Maale Golan barracks and its surroundings with a large barrage of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 PM, on Friday, 26-01-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. “A sniper force in the Islamic Resistance, targeted the newly established espionage security devices installed at the Zarit barracks.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)