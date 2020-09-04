PHOTOS: Gaza Fishermen Back to the Sea

September 4, 2020 Articles, Features, Images
Gaza fishermen are back to the sea following the latest agreement between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Gaza fishermen are back to the sea following the latest agreement between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel.

For months, fishing in the Gaza sea was restricted or completely prohibited by the Israeli navy.

Gaza’s fishermen, who represent one of the few lifelines for besieged Gaza, hope that the Israeli navy will cease its harassment of their boats, thus allowing them to provide for their families.

Talking to Gaza Fishermen

Our editor Ramzy Baroud and our correspondent Wafaa Aludaini talk with Palestinian fishermen in Gaza.

Posted by The Palestine Chronicle on Sunday, August 23, 2020

(The Palestine Chronicle) 

