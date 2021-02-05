Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Injure Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

February 5, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces attack Palestinian protesters taking part in the weekly anti-settlement protests. (Photo: Via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager was shot and injured by live gunshots in his foot and arm today as Israeli occupation forces cracked down on Palestinian protesters demonstrating against the illegal Jewish settlements in the village of Kafr Malek, east of Ramallah.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired live gunshots at the protesters to disperse them, injuring an 18-year-old protester in his foot and arm.

The teenager was briefly detained by the occupation forces and was later handed over to a Palestinian ambulance. He was moved to the nearby Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for medical treatment.

Palestinians hold weekly protests against the illegal Jewish settlement enterprise and land grab policy.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*