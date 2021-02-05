Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Injure Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

A Palestinian teenager was shot and injured by live gunshots in his foot and arm today as Israeli occupation forces cracked down on Palestinian protesters demonstrating against the illegal Jewish settlements in the village of Kafr Malek, east of Ramallah.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired live gunshots at the protesters to disperse them, injuring an 18-year-old protester in his foot and arm.

Protests against illegal settlements near Ramallah, Palestine 🇵🇸

Nov, 2020 pic.twitter.com/GrN0JAyMJo — София Абдураимова (@abduraimovass) December 8, 2020

The teenager was briefly detained by the occupation forces and was later handed over to a Palestinian ambulance. He was moved to the nearby Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for medical treatment.

Palestinians hold weekly protests against the illegal Jewish settlement enterprise and land grab policy.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)