VIDEO: Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Family Homes in Hebron

A Jewish settler attack a Palestinian house in Hebron (Al-Khalil). (Photo: Video Grab)

A group of Jewish settlers today attacked Palestinian homes in the occupied part of the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

One of the house owners, Zaidan Sharabati, told reporters that the Jewish settlers sneaked onto the roof of the house where he and his brother and their families live, under Israeli army protection, damaged the rooftop water tanks and removed a Palestinian flag and raised an Israeli flag in its place.

When the family confronted them, the settlers ran away to a nearby settlement.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

