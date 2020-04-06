VIDEO: Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Family Homes in Hebron

A group of Jewish settlers today attacked Palestinian homes in the occupied part of the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

One of the house owners, Zaidan Sharabati, told reporters that the Jewish settlers sneaked onto the roof of the house where he and his brother and their families live, under Israeli army protection, damaged the rooftop water tanks and removed a Palestinian flag and raised an Israeli flag in its place.

Israeli settlers in Hebron are using the #CoronavirusOutbreak to attack our house in Tal Rumieda, they broke in to damage the flag and the graffiti on our private walls, that is another evidence of their daily crimes against the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/9ZixnlzVFi — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) April 5, 2020

When the family confronted them, the settlers ran away to a nearby settlement.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Today In Hebron, The Israeli soldier cocked his gun with threatening to shoot @YASHebron activists for being in the land next to their house. In the other hand Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian houses with army escort All of this happening during #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/Dm9Ncxyx1d — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) April 5, 2020

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Posted by Ramzy Baroud on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)