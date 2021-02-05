Israeli Forces Raid Houses, Detain One Palestinian in West Bank

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces Friday dawn stormed several houses and detained a Palestinian across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources confirmed that Israeli soldiers rounded up a Palestinian after storming and searching his house in ‘Asira Ash-Shamaliya town, north of Nablus city.

Meanwhile, soldiers forced their way into the southern section of Hebron (Al-Khalil), where they broke into and searched two houses, turning them upside down.

Furthermore, a large Israeli military force forced their way into Tura and Nazlet Zeid villages, near Jenin, where they showered the courtyards of several houses with tear gas canisters, causing psychological distress and panic among the villagers, especially children and women.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

