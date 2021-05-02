Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Injure Palestinian Woman in Bethlehem

Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli soldiers shot and injured a Palestinian woman in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Sunday, according to the Israeli army and a Palestinian security source, Anadolu Agency reported.

The official news agency Wafa, citing a security source, said the woman was injured at a junction near the Jewish settlement bloc of Gush Etzion.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed that the Palestinian woman attempted to stab Israeli soldiers at the junction. However,  no Israeli soldiers were injured.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said the woman, in her 60s, was from the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

