Jewish Settlers Damage Palestinian Land, Vandalize Homes in West Bank (VIDEOS)

Jewish settlers launched a wave of separate attacks on Palestinian property in the occupied West Bank on Monday, with cars, homes and farmland vandalized, according to local media.

Jewish settlers on Monday morning damaged Palestinian vehicles and homes in Sarta village, close to the West Bank city of Salfit.

Can we please start calling them terrorists and not Israeli settlers? https://t.co/5mPxMeIxIX — ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢𝔷𝐮β𝐢ⓐ༒ (@ANGELSandWAR) January 2, 2021

Local sources said a group of settlers threw stones at several houses and cars while slashing the tires of other vehicles in the village.

Another group of settlers threw rocks at vehicles with Palestinian registration plates traveling along Road 465, north of Ramallah.

Jewish settlers also reportedly uprooted Palestinian farmland in Khirbet Al-Farisiya in the northern Jordan Valley.

Israeli settlers attack citizens’ properties in Salfit https://t.co/s3orzJofV2 — Joe Catron (@jncatron) January 4, 2021

Aref Daraghmeh, a local Palestinian activist, told the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) official news agency WAFA that settlers used bulldozers to level large areas of agricultural land, owned by local Palestinians, in Al-Farisiya.

The Jordan Valley, which is a fertile strip of land running west along the Jordan River, is home to about 65,000 Palestinians and makes up approximately 30 percent of the West Bank.

Overnight on Monday, Israeli forces attacked a Palestinian hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem by storming the center and fired “concussion grenades” into the hospital.

Director of the Thabet Government Hospital, Haitham Shadeed, told WAFA that he and the medical staff were left shocked when Israeli forces raided the hospital courtyard and the Outpatient Clinics Section’s waiting room at 3:30 am.

Israeli forces, on Monday dawn, stormed Martyr Dr. Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm in the northern West Bank and threw stun grenades inside it, which terrified patients and confused work in all sections.https://t.co/R27DghX2lR — Safa Press Agency (@SafaPressAgency) January 4, 2021

The raid, he said, spread fear and panic among the medical staff and patients, especially children and elderly patients.

On Sunday evening, Palestinian villagers fended off a settler attack in Wadi Fukin village, to the west of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mustafa Sukkar, a local resident, told WAFA that dozens of Israeli settlers attempted to raid farmland in the Al-Miswana area, owned by his family and located between Wadi Fukin, Al-Jabaa and Nahalin villages.

The villagers were fended them off and forced the settlers to leave the scene.

This video posted by @HShezaf shows damage to a #Palestinian home in Huwwara near Nablus attacked by Israeli settlers. pic.twitter.com/mcgZdyoWkg — PLO Department of Public Diplomacy & Policy (@PalestinePDP) January 1, 2021

Sukkar said that the settlers were attempting to damage agricultural land and uproot trees as part of a campaign to establish a new settlement outpost.

He added that the settlers retreated to the surrounding hills, but did not leave the area. This had raised fears in the Palestinian villages of a new impending attack.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)