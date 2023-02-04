After Seven Days of Military Siege, Israeli Army Raids Aqbat Jabr Refugee Camp in Jericho (WATCH)

February 4, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli occupation forces storm the Aqbat Jabr camp refugee camp on the outskirts of Jericho. (Photo: via QNN)

At least six Palestinians have been injured after Israeli occupation forces stormed on Saturday the Aqbat Jabr camp refugee camp on the outskirts of the Occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers opened live fire at Palestinians in the camp and fired tear gas and stun grenades while calling on people at a section of the camp to come out of their homes in rainy weather.

The soldiers also reportedly broke into a poultry farm in the camp, completely destroying it.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that six people were injured by Israeli army gunfire and taken to the Jericho hospital. One Palestinian was shot in the chest and belly and reported in serious condition while the others were shot in the limbs.

Israeli Occupation Forces Besiege Jericho for Sixth Consecutive Day

The Ministry added that the Israeli forces obstructed entry of Palestinian medics and health personnel.

Before leaving Jericho, the Israeli army reportedly detained 10 people from two different families after surrounding their homes and destroying parts of them.

A blockade was imposed on Jericho seven days ago following an attempted shooting at an Israeli-run restaurant located outside the city. No one was hurt in the shooting, but the Israeli army alleges the shooter escaped into Jericho.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*