Night of Horror in Gaza – Children Among Victims as Israeli Strikes Intensify

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured early Sunday morning and late Saturday night as Israeli occupation forces continued their relentless airstrikes targeting several areas across the Gaza Strip.

In Rafah, southern Gaza, six civilians, including children, were killed and several others were wounded when Israeli warplanes bombed the home of the Qishta family near the Saddam Junction in the Al-Adas area, north of the city, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In another strike in southern Gaza, Israeli artillery targeted the Yibna refugee camp in central Rafah, resulting in injuries and casualties among innocent Palestinian civilians.

The casualties were later transported to the Kuwait Specialized Hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, an Israeli warplane targeted a residential apartment in the Iman Tower in Camp 2 in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip.

Another airstrike further targeted homes in the downtown area of the camp.

Intense artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli tanks further targeted the Halal Market and Qishta neighborhood in Rafah city.

Additionally, Israeli artillery launched heavy shelling targeting areas in northern Gaza, while Israeli airstrikes targeted a house in the Beit Lahia Project area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,984 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,643 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)