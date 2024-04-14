Israeli Strikes Continue to Ravage Gaza: Scores of Civilian Casualties Reported

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and many others injured over the last few hours in a series of Israeli air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes targeted several homes in the Nuseirat and Maghazi refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip. The town of Al-Zahraa, also in central Gaa, was targeted.

The attacks resulted in the killing of at least ten people and the wounding of 20 more.

Most of the victims were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in nearby Deir al-Balah.

Sami Bilal and Mohammed Bilal Abu Issa, two brothers and child soccer players from Al-Wahda Academy, were killed in an Israeli bombing of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/4MMpM0Uh79 pic.twitter.com/fqvrijQaGr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Israeli naval vessels launched shells at civilian homes west of the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis, in central and southern Gaza respectively, resulting in property and infrastructure destruction.

Israeli artillery also fired shells towards residential homes in the towns of Bani Suheila, Abasan, and Al-Zanna in the Khan Yunis province, causing further injuries to civilians.

In northern Gaza, Israeli warplanes targeted four homes in the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, and Sheikh Ajleen in Gaza City, resulting in varying degrees of injuries among civilians.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,686 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,309 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Israeli forces continued to bomb Gaza, especially in the central areas of Nuseirat and Maghazi, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. Western countries condemned the Iranian attack while Tehran said it established a new equation with Israel. Rome called for a video… pic.twitter.com/HrbAvAzTDJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 14, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)