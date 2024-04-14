Iran’s Retaliatory Attack – Tehran Announces Half of Its missiles Hit Israeli Targets

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran said that half of the missiles launched towards Israel on Saturday night successfully hit their targets, while the Israeli army claimed that it intercepted 99 percent of Iranian drones and missiles.

Tehran launched on Saturday its first direct attack on Israel in history, deploying drones and missiles in response to an Israeli missile strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in the death of seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

According to Iran’S official news agency IRNA half of the missiles aimed at Israel hit their targets.

FARS NEWS AGENCY: Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said that Iranian forces "taught the Zionist enemy a lesson," stressing that any new adventure will be met with a heavier reaction.

For their part, Iranian forces said that they managed to successfully strike an Israeli air base in the Naqab (Negev) using Khaybar missiles.

The base was reportedly the origin of the attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Major General Hossein Salami, of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, asserted that Iranian missiles and drones successfully evaded Israeli air defenses, destroying two significant Israeli military sites.

Salami stated that while Iran’s attack had ceased, further aggression against Iranian interests would elicit a strong response.



He also warned of retaliation against US bases in the region if Washington participated in any assault against Iran.

IRANIAN CHIEF OF STAFF: The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Mohammed Bagheri, said in a statement that: The operation included targeting the Israeli intelligence headquarters on Mount Hermon (in the occupied Golan) involved in…

Israel’s Version

Israeli authorities claimed that they had intercepted 99 percent of the drones and missiles launched by Iran, describing this as a significant strategic achievement.

The Israeli army reported that out of over 300 threats, including ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles, only a small fraction breached Israeli airspace, causing minor damage to a southern air force base.

Citing military sources, Israeli Channel 12 reported that only seven missiles out of 110 ballistic missiles launched by Iran had penetrated Israeli airspace. The US, Britain, and France reportedly aided Israel in repelling the attack.

However, concerns arose in Israel regarding potential escalation.

Footage from occupied Jerusalem.

Israel’s Mini-Ministerial Council for Security and Political Affairs empowered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister Benny Gantz to determine a response.

While Gallant praised Israel’s response as “impressive,” former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen advised against retaliating, urging preservation of international alliances.

US President Joe Biden vowed to coordinate with G7 counterparts for a unified diplomatic response, expressing firm support for Israel’s security while cautioning against actions that could precipitate a regional conflict.

According to US-based news website Axios, Biden reportedly advised Netanyahu against an Israeli counterattack, fearing dire consequences.

(PC, AJA)