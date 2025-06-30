Israeli Strikes Flatten Homes in Gaza, Scores Killed in Latest Escalation

At dawn on Monday, the Israeli occupation launched a wave of intense airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, leveling entire residential blocks and causing numerous deaths and injuries.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli warplanes targeted areas in eastern Gaza City, including the Al-Falah School in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, which had been sheltering displaced civilians.

Israeli media confirmed that the air force was conducting extensive bombing raids across the Strip.

In the west of Gaza City, an official at Al-Shifa Hospital reported that three civilians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp.

Meanwhile, heavy Israeli bombardment was reported in residential areas east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that Israeli forces have demolished more than 19 homes with their residents still inside since Sunday morning, specifically in the Tuffah neighborhood and the Jabalia al-Balad and al-Nazla areas in northern Gaza.

Palestinians bidding farewell to their loved ones who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of Al-Hurriya school that was sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/MV3g1NVnLZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 30, 2025

A Full-Fledged Crime

Ismail al-Thawabta, Director of the Government Media Office, condemned the strikes:

“The Israeli occupation committed a full-fledged crime by launching barbaric raids that directly targeted civilian homes,” he said, adding:

“Destroying 19 homes with their residents inside is yet another chapter in the genocidal war waged against our people for more than 21 months.”

Al-al-Thawabta also stated that “this criminal escalation demonstrates the occupation’s systematic targeting of densely populated civilian areas with the aim of mass killing, terror, genocide, and forced displacement — in complete defiance of international humanitarian law and the protections it affords civilians during wartime.”



Additional injuries were reported after Israeli aircraft bombed a tent sheltering displaced people in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis.

Breaking | Multiple Palestinians were reported killed and injured in a new Israeli massacre that targeted Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid near an alleged aid distribution center at Al-Tineh Street, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/VOBc2zTTea — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 30, 2025

In the last 24 hours alone, Israeli attacks have killed 72 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel — with direct support from the United States — has carried out a genocidal war in Gaza through mass killings, starvation, widespread destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring both international appeals and binding rulings from the International Court of Justice.

The ongoing genocide has so far resulted in approximately 190,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, the majority of them children and women. More than 14,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced.

(PC, AJA)